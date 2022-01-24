CertiK (CTK) Tops One Day Volume of $15.24 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. CertiK has a total market cap of $70.64 million and $15.24 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,617,557 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

