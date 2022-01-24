Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $811.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

