Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110 in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

CDEV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 12,298,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

