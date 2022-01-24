Centene Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Stephens increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.