Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 106 ($1.45) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.05) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.63).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 95.98 ($1.31) on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.69). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,424.89).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

