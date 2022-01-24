CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

