CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

