Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $989.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4,687.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 285,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 183.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000.

Shares of CRI opened at $91.44 on Monday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

