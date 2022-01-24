Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

