CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.