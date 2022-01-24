California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 287 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Churchill Downs worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $203.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

