California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,830 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of First Solar worth $22,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

FSLR opened at $76.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

