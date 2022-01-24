California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 21,239 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Huazhu Group worth $21,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

