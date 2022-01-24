California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,678 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $20,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 204,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,049 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,042,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $84.38 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

