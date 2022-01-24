California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.83 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of MKS Instruments worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $158.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

