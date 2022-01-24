Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$53.00 and last traded at C$53.00, with a volume of 1553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.65.

Several brokerages have commented on CGY. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.62. The firm has a market cap of C$587.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.00 million. Analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.46%.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

