CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stake Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the quarter. CACI International makes up 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.97% of CACI International worth $120,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $271.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

