C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.46.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.38. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

