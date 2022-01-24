Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.84.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $213.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.61. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $208.13 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 271.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.