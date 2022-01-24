Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $27.26

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.79. 13,062,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

