Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.56.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
