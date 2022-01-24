Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $57.48

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 3,794,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,956,668. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

