Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $25.69

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.

INGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

INGXF stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.29%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

