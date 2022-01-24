Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $26.80

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $5.85 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

