Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $9.80

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGIFF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

