Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $237.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $109.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

