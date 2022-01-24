Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.47. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

