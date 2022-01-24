Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Exponent posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 36.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,353. Exponent has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

