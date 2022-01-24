Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 1,471,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,941. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

