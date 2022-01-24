Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.26. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.02. 10,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,993. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.93.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 24.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

