Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $82.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

