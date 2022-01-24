Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.33 Million

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post $69.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $258.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $259.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $289.58 million, with estimates ranging from $283.72 million to $293.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

