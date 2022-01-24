Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $11.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.95 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $84,723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

