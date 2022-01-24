Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $72.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.31 million and the lowest is $71.60 million. Inseego reported sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

In other Inseego news, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inseego by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 91,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,701. The firm has a market cap of $455.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Inseego has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

