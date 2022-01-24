Brokerages Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $114.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

