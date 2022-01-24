Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.11 Million

Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce $24.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $28.26 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $92.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.80 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $137.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

