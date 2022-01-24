Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post $59.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.37 billion and the highest is $60.24 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $52.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $236.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $236.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $248.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.91 billion to $249.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

