British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $3,600.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

