Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

