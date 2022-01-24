Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.