Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,543,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after acquiring an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

UBS stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

