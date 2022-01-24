Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mogo by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mogo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

Mogo stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $166.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

