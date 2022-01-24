Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after buying an additional 394,113 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,945,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,486,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.93. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $105.71 and a one year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.