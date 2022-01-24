Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 76,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

