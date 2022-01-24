Breakline Capital LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

