Breakline Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,039 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000. KLA accounts for 3.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $370.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.22. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.48.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

