BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,460,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,811,545. BP has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

