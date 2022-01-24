Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $11.14

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $11.38. Boxed shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

