Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.27.

BXP opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

