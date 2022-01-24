BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.